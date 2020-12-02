Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NEC participates in UK government-led 5G Open RAN trial program

TOKYO/LONDON

The British government and NEC Corp have announced the launch of the NEC "NeutrORAN" project, which will showcase the latest innovations in the Open Radio Access Network (RAN) space.

The project will be used to test and demonstrate a multiple operator, neutral host solution using an Open RAN ecosystem. NEC said it considers the planned architecture to be scalable and to have potential on a global scale beyond the UK. The project objectives are to reduce costs and drive efficiencies enabling rural communities and businesses to prosper by removing the digital divides that still exist in the UK and the rest of the world.

This pioneering project will see 5G Open RAN live within the UK in 2021, testing solutions to deploy 5G networks in cost effective, innovative and secure ways.

"I am delighted to welcome NEC to Wales for this innovative trial. It will help give mobile companies greater choice and flexibility in how they build their networks so we can diversify the global telecoms supply chain," said Oliver Dowden, UK Government Digital Secretary. "The project is another step in NEC’s growing commitment to the UK and follows the establishment of the company’s Global Open RAN Center of Excellence in the UK."

Source: NEC

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

