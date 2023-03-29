Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Comparison between the AI-predicted mine burial area (red circles) and the actual burial location (yellow-green dots) Photo: NEC
tech

NEC reveals 90% accurate landmine-predicting AI technology

1 Comment
TOKYO

NEC Corp on Wednesday said it has developed artificial intelligence technology that is capable to predicting where landmines are most likely buried with about 90 percent accuracy.

The technology could lead to more efficient removal of landmines and reduce the number of yearly deaths from the underground explosives, and the Japanese company said it aims to provide AI landmine prediction services to governments and international organizations by March 2024.

In an experiment conducted between April and October last year in conflict zones around Asia, NEC used open data on landscapes and military facilities provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross as well as reports from local residents in successfully predicting where landmines in certain zones were buried, NEC said.

Using the technology, the time needed in narrowing 800 sites down to probable landmine burial sites can be shortened to a few hours from several years.

Although it is still necessary to manually confirm the landmine burial zones, the company said the technology is hoped to hasten the removal process.

NEC said it aims to further improve the speed and accuracy of its forecasts by incorporating different information sources, such as data gathered from drones and satellites.

In 2021, war remnants such as landmines and cluster bombs killed at least 5,554 people worldwide, most of whom were civilians, according to NEC.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Whatever the accuracy people who really market and sell that product won't be necessary in minefield risking their life.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog