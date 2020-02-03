Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

NEC to provide facial recognition technology for Mitsui Fudosan hotels

0 Comments
TOKYO

NEC Corp will provide a "Smart Hospitality Service" utilizing facial recognition technology for "Sequence", a newly developed hotel brand by Mitsui Fudosan and Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management.

NEC said its "Smart Hospitality Service" helps to ensure safe, secure, and efficient stays by utilizing facial recognition technology for a wide range of services, including check-in, entering rooms and entertainment facilities, and making cashless payments. Each of these services helps to improve the convenience of hotels, to relieve stress, and to promote a more comfortable experience and stay.

The service links pre-registered facial information with reservation information in advance, allowing guests to complete check-in smoothly and simply with a tablet device equipped with facial recognition. Also, when entering their rooms, guests can unlock the door with just facial recognition, thereby eliminating the need for keys and the concern of having to replace them if they are lost or stolen.

Facial recognition is at the core of NEC's portfolio of biometric identification technologies, "Bio-IDiom," and utilizes NEC's facial recognition AI engine "NeoFace," which has the world's No.1 certification accuracy.

This service will be available for registered guests who agree to the use of facial recognition. Facial information will not be saved nor used for verification without confirming a guest's consent.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Everything You Need to Know About the Studio Ghibli Netflix Release

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Ninja Village Hizen Yumekaido

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Sapporo Snow Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #66: Amidst Coronavirus Fears, Twitter Shares How (Not) To Wear A Surgical Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog