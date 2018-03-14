Newsletter Signup Register / Login
LEDs embedded above the license plate
tech

New auto tech projects moving images on road surface

By Ikutaro Kojima
TOKYO

The Industrial Design Center of Mitsubishi Electric Corp has developed a technology to show moving images on a road surface by using LEDs embedded in an auto body.

The moving images are projected on a road surface to notify pedestrians and other vehicles of how the user's vehicle will move next.

Mitsubishi Electric has long been developing a technology to draw pictures on a road surface by using LEDs, according to the Industrial Design Center. The company demonstrated it at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show last October and the new technology was developed based on it.

In the past, Mitsubishi Electric displayed patterns on a road surface and blinked them. This time, the company moved such patterns so that the moving direction of the vehicle becomes clearer.

For example, in the past, when a car was backing, the entire image of an arrow directed backwards was blinked. This time, the image is gradually displayed from the side near the vehicle like an animation. It has a significant effect on a snowy road, etc.

Also, the image of an arrow that indicates the opening of a door was moved this time. Furthermore, when a pedestrian steps in an area where attention should be called, by using sensors, the new technology not only shows a moving image but also generates a warning sound.

The video above shows an image displayed at the time of opening a door and a warning to an approaching pedestrian.

© Nikkei Technology Online

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

