Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia passed legislation requiring Big Tech to pay for news generated by local media companies Photo: AFP/File
tech

New Zealand eyes media deals with tech firms

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand called on Google and Facebook Wednesday to strike deals with Kiwi media similar to those reached in Australia, which require the tech giants to pay for using news.

Broadcast Minister Kris Faafoi said he was considering rules implementing the same type of arrangements for New Zealand's struggling media sector but hoped the deals could be reached through negotiation.

"Last week I met with both Google and Facebook," he told a parliamentary committee.

"I'm confident that commercial discussions taking place between traditional media and digital platforms will also begin here in New Zealand and I encourage that."

Australia last week passed legislation requiring Big Tech to pay for news generated by local media companies, which have long complained that digital giants are sucking up their advertising revenue while also using their content.

Facebook and Google did succeed in having some provisions of the new law watered down, meaning the deals are more likely to arise from negotiations than being imposed by regulators.

It followed a bitter row that included Facebook attempting to flex its muscles by briefly blacking out Australian news from the platform.

Faafoi said the progress of talks in New Zealand would determine how the government framed its regulations on the issue.

"They will be heavily influenced by the nature of the actions and discussions between the platforms and media companies," he said.

He said New Zealand media were facing a financial crisis at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic meant their work was increasingly important.

"The media's role through the pandemic was key to New Zealand's successful response," he said. "As minister, I'm committed to supporting the sector... and to deliver the change required to make it stronger and sustainable in the future."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Explore Kyushu with the Island’s Ultimate Train Ticket Deal

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Mighty Avocado

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel