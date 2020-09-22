Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Nintendo's wildly popular Switch console has had issues with "Joy-Con drift" Photo: AFP/File
tech

Nintendo's Switch faces French claim of 'planned obsolescence'

0 Comments
By Kazuhiro NOGI
PARIS

A French consumer advocacy group said Tuesday that it had filed a "planned obsolescence" claim against Nintendo's Switch console, saying the Japanese giant knew some controllers were failing too quickly.

The UFC-Que Choisir group based its complaint on a 2015 law that established the framework for France's green economy goals.

Companies or executives found guilty of knowingly marketing products with reduced lifespans can face prison terms or fines of up to five percent of their annual sales.

Que Choisir had already denounced Switch controllers last November, saying more than 5,000 clients had reported "Joy-Con drift," with toggles stuck in one direction even when users were not touching them.

The group's claim followed a class-action suit filed in the U.S. last year alleging the same defect, which reportedly was sent to arbitration last March.

In January, the director of Nintendo France offered to repair any defective controllers at no cost, even if no longer covered by warranty.

But Que Choisir claimed Tuesday that the underlying problem had not been fixed, "and complaints have continued to flow in to us."

"With the problem now known for the past three years, the Japanese firm must now commit itself to fixing the problem, instead of simply correcting it," it said.

It identified two potential causes for "Joy-Con drift" -- premature failure of circuit boards in the controllers, or insufficient seals that let in too much sweat or grime into the controller.

"65 percent of affected consumers say this problem occurred less than a year after purchase," Que Choisir said, adding it happened "even to people playing fewer than five hours a week."

It is not the first time technology giants have been targeted in France over planned obsolescence claims.

In February, Apple was ordered by the country's consumer watchdog to pay a fine of 25 million euros ($29 million) for not telling iPhone users that software updates were slowing down older models.

The complaint was filed by the Halt Planned Obsolescence (HOP) association, which hailed the filing against Nintendo, calling for a "conviction that sets an example."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying and Selling on Mercari, Rakuma, and PayPay Furima

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Miyakojima

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Season 3 of Netflix’s Aggretsuko is Darker Than Ever

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Vitamin C: Why We Need It And What Beauty Products To Use

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 37, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhood Guide

Discovering Sankeien Garden, Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #98: Saxophone Players Serenade Midnight Passengers Stranded at Shinjuku Station

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

8 Fascinating Spiritual Getaways in Japan

GaijinPot Travel