Nintendo has reported a jump in quarterly net profit thanks to its Switch console and games titles Photo: AFP/File
tech

Nintendo first-quarter profits up 44% on Switch sales

By Kazuhiro Nogi
TOKYO

Nintendo said Tuesday its quarterly net profit jumped 43.9 percent year-on-year to $275 million, driven by the global popularity of its Switch console and game titles.

The Kyoto-based game giant reported net profit for the three months to June of 30.6 billion yen ($275 million), with operating profit soaring 88.4 percent to 30.5 billion yen.

It said sales were up 9.1 percent to 168.16 billion yen, and it was expecting strong demand for the Switch console to continue into the second half of the year.

"For Nintendo Switch, hardware sales in every region have been trending upwards since the video game expo, E3, was held in the US in June," the company said in a statement.

"In parallel with an increase in digital sales, software sales also have been moving in good shape towards the holiday season," it said.

In the April-June period Nintendo sold 1.88 million Switch console units -- down 4.4 percent from a year earlier, shortly after its launch.

At the same time it sold 17.96 million software units, more than double the same period last year.

Game software sales were driven by "Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze", which sold 1.4 million copies worldwide since its release in May, the company said.

"Mario Tennis Aces", released in June, sold 1.38 million units.

"Sales of Nintendo Switch remain steady, but a decisive period for Nintendo is the Christmas season," analyst Hideki Yasuda at Ace Research Institute in Tokyo told AFP before the results.

"Results for the second half will prove to be a real test for Switch."

For the year to March, Nintendo maintained optimistic annual targets, forecasting net profit of 165 billion yen and operating profit of 225 billion yen on sales of 1.2 trillion yen.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

