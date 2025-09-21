Nissan developing self-driving technology

Japanese automaker Nissan is developing new self-driving technology as it works to turn around its struggling auto business.
In a recent demonstration of the technology, set to be available in 2027, a Nissan Ariya sedan outfitted with 11 cameras, five radars and a next-generation sensor called LiDAR maneuvered its way through downtown Tokyo, braking for red lights as well as pedestrians and other cars at intersections.
Previous Nissan self-driving technology was designed for freeway driving, where the lanes are clearly marked and easier to decipher. The new technology is designed for congested, unpredictable city streets.
It's an already-crowded field. The self-driving car market is estimated to reach $2 trillion by 2030, according to market researcher IndustryARC, riding on the back of advances in AI, sensor technologies and data processing capabilities.
Japan’s top automaker, Toyota Motor Corp., has a partnership deal with Waymo, another self-driving technology developed by Google. Waymo has also arrived in Japan, in partnership with a cab company, but it’s still in the testing stage.
Other automakers are also working on autonomous driving technology, including Honda Motor Co., General Motors and Mercedes-Benz, as well as companies outside the auto industry like Amazon and its subsidiary Zoox.
Nissan's push comes at a time when the overall Japanese auto market is facing serious challenges because of President Donald Trump's tariffs. Nissan especially is struggling. It has slashed jobs and appointed a new chief executive, Ivan Espinosa, to attempt a turnaround. The maker of the March subcompact, Leaf electric cars and Infiniti luxury brand posted losses for the April-June period, following a fiscal year of red ink.© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Jay
This is the great irony of “progress,” isn’t it? They sell you autonomy by stripping away your autonomy. Picture this, my fellow posters who actually drive a car: you’re behind the wheel - or what used to be the wheel - and suddenly a child runs into the street. You swerve to avoid them, except you don’t, because the car decides swerving is “unsafe.” It locks you in place and you plow ahead because the algorithm said so. That’s the future Nissan et.al. are selling.
And forget fixing it yourself. You won’t be allowed to. Your local mechanic won’t be allowed to (RIP mechanics). These machines will be sealed off, controlled by a handful of corporate programmers who hold the keys to your mobility. Something goes wrong? Suck eggs! The computer has frozen, and guess what? YOU CAN’T EVEN GET OUT. Imagine that on a 38-degree summer day with no air conditioning, locked inside your own “smart” vehicle!
But here’s the funny thing: they’re trying to paint all of this as “advancement.” They’ll tell you humans can’t be trusted. They’ll say people are too reckless, too emotional, too prone to mistakes. So instead, put your trust in “the technology” (sound familiar?) Put your life in the hands of a faceless algorithm owned by people who have never met you, don’t care about you, and profit when you no longer control the thing you own.
The car used to be the great symbol of independence - of going where you want, when you want, because you wanted to. Now? Done.
K3PO
This self drive concept would make my daily commute much better. Could sleep in the back seat or read a book.