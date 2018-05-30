Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The EV platform being developed by Nissan Photo: NISSAN
tech

Nissan plans to improve battery pack performance by more than 50%

0 Comments
By Naoshige Shimizu
TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co Ltd says it will drastically improve the performance of its lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery pack for the next-generation electric vehicle (EV) to be mass-produced by 2022.

The company plans to increase energy density (per volume) to 250Wh/L, which is more than 50% higher than that of the current Leaf EV's battery pack (about 150Wh/L).

The new battery pack will be used for the EV platform that Nissan is currently developing. The energy density (per volume) of the cell of the battery pack is expected to be about 700Wh/L. When energy density increases, EV driving range can be improved without significantly increasing the volume of battery pack.

Also, Nissan plans to reduce the size of inverter, aiming at a mass of 7-8kg and a volume of 5-7L. The mass and volume of the current Leaf's inverter are 11.4kg and 9L, respectively. And the company intends to drastically improve the efficiency of motor at the time of high-speed traveling by making improvements to the control method and reducing maximum torque.

In March 2018, Nissan announced that it would release eight kinds of EVs by 2022. It aims to sell one million EVs in 2022 including vehicles equipped with the "e-Power" series hybrid technology.

© Nikkei Technology Online

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Reasons to be Cheerful: Why Being an ALT Is Awesome

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

Get Yourself Connected: A Quick Guide to Internet Setup in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hot springs

Takimikan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon