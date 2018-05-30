Nissan plans to improve battery pack performance by more than 50%

By Naoshige Shimizu

Nissan Motor Co Ltd says it will drastically improve the performance of its lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery pack for the next-generation electric vehicle (EV) to be mass-produced by 2022.

The company plans to increase energy density (per volume) to 250Wh/L, which is more than 50% higher than that of the current Leaf EV's battery pack (about 150Wh/L).

The new battery pack will be used for the EV platform that Nissan is currently developing. The energy density (per volume) of the cell of the battery pack is expected to be about 700Wh/L. When energy density increases, EV driving range can be improved without significantly increasing the volume of battery pack.

Also, Nissan plans to reduce the size of inverter, aiming at a mass of 7-8kg and a volume of 5-7L. The mass and volume of the current Leaf's inverter are 11.4kg and 9L, respectively. And the company intends to drastically improve the efficiency of motor at the time of high-speed traveling by making improvements to the control method and reducing maximum torque.

In March 2018, Nissan announced that it would release eight kinds of EVs by 2022. It aims to sell one million EVs in 2022 including vehicles equipped with the "e-Power" series hybrid technology.

