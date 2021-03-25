NTT Docomo cuts mobile fees, intensifying price battle with rivals

Japanese wireless communications giant NTT Docomo Inc on Friday launched a lower-priced mobile service plan for large-data usage, intensifying a price battle with its two rivals spurred by government pressure.

The company's new discounted monthly plan "ahamo" is priced at 2,700 yen excluding tax for 20-gigabyte data usage -- the lowest among the three major wireless carriers for the same data usage, including unlimited calls up to five minutes.

NTT Docomo said it had accepted applications from over 1.6 million customers as of late February. To cut costs and lower fees, the company and its two rivals -- KDDI Corp, the operator of "au" brand, and SoftBank Corp -- only take applications for their new discounted plans online.

KDDI and SoftBank launched similar lower-priced plans earlier this month called "povo" and "LINEMO," respectively, offering 20-gigabyte services using 4G and 5G networks for 2,480 yen per month excluding tax.

The two provide free voice calls up to five minutes for an extra 500 yen per month, with SoftBank offering the option at no extra cost for one year under its current promotional campaign.

SoftBank also provides free data usage for Line Corp's messaging app services such as sending photos and video footage.

The monthly charges of the three carriers are now less than half of the average 6,877 yen in Japan for 20-gigabyte plan as of March last year. That charge was more expensive than similar services offered in major overseas cities such as Paris and London, according to a government survey.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office in September, has repeatedly demanded that mobile phone service operators slash their fees, saying they are higher than those in other countries.

While the lowered charges are expected to benefit smartphone users, they are set to hit the three wireless carriers' profits.

"Their revenues are estimated to fall by a total of 200 billion yen in fiscal 2021 due to the newly introduced lower price plans" said Hideaki Tanaka, a senior analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

"They are trying to offset the negative impact by boosting non-telecommunications sales such as cashless payment services and solution businesses," Tanaka added.

In addition to the government's pressure to slash fees, the price competition is set to further intensify with Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc., entering the market.

In January, Rakuten's mobile phone unit, which launched its full-fledged wireless services last spring, said it will offer a monthly 20-gigabyte data plan for 1,980 yen from next Thursday.

Rakuten Mobile said it plans to introduce a phased single-fee plan which will be offered for free for up to 1 gigabyte data usage per month and charge 980 yen for up to 3 gigabytes.

