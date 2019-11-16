Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

NTT Docomo to discontinue decades-old i-mode internet service in 2026

0 Comments
TOKYO

NTT Docomo Inc said Tuesday it will stop services of i-mode, an internet-capable mobile phone system introduced in 1999, at the end of March 2026 due to the dwindling number of users.

As the world's first mobile internet service at the time of launch, the i-mode allowed cell phone users to access the internet for emailing, web browsing, payments and shopping on specially-formatted websites.

It quickly became popular in Japan, providing access to a wide variety of services, including news, weather forecasts and ticket reservations, while making picture characters known as emoji a popular element of texting.

"Given the decline in the number of contracts and the allocation of more corporate resources to 5G (next-generation wireless networks), we have decided to end (i-mode) services," NTT Docomo announced in a statement.

Since the service started in February 1999, domestic subscribers to i-mode topped 40 million in 2003 and peaked at 49 million in July 2010.

NTT Docomo aimed to export the technology overseas, but only managed a limited introduction in parts of Europe, partly because there were not many i-mode capable handsets available from major manufacturers, and the service was based on a closed system, which required content providers to follow the Japanese carrier's rules strictly.

As Apple Inc.'s iPhone and other smartphones using Google LLC's Android operating system quickly gained popularity, i-mode subscribers continued to decline, totaling 7.63 million as of the end of September this year, including contracts for devices installed on vending machines.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

A Ranking of the Worst Don Quijote Halloween Costumes You Can Buy This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

8 Tokyo Bookstores Filled With Foreign-Language Books

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Beyond ‘Kowai’: 10 Japanese Words For When You’re Freaked Out

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

7 Japanese Baby Products To Stock Up On For Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo