Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

NTT Docomo to launch drone business

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese mobile phone operator NTT Docomo Inc said Wednesday it will launch a business related to its remote-controlled drone operating system, aiming for annual sales of more than 10 billion yen within five years.

The company hopes the drone system dubbed "docomo sky" will be used in a wide range of business areas, including maintenance of infrastructure in disaster-affected areas, surveying, security surveillance, and agriculture and fisheries.

The system can simultaneously operate three drones on initially programmed flight paths and manage stored images online. The Japanese mobile carrier will conduct an experiment using the drone system in March for inspection of solar power panels in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

NTT Docomo also said it has teamed up with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc, exploring a delivery service in mountainous areas using drone flight routes around power lines.

Under current regulations, a drone flight beyond eyesight, including remote control operation, is subject to approval by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

"Deregulation would accelerate if the drone system could lead to enhancing labor-saving and job efficiency," Toshiki Nakayama, senior executive vice president of NTT Docomo, said at a press conference in Tokyo.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Easy Come, Easy Go: 4 Things to Consider if You’re Thinking About a Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Comfortably Numb

GaijinPot Blog

Zoos and Aquariums

Kyoto Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Dramas To Binge On Netflix

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Everyday Tips To Cut Greenhouse Gas Emissions In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK