NTT Docomo to launch drone business

Japanese mobile phone operator NTT Docomo Inc said Wednesday it will launch a business related to its remote-controlled drone operating system, aiming for annual sales of more than 10 billion yen within five years.

The company hopes the drone system dubbed "docomo sky" will be used in a wide range of business areas, including maintenance of infrastructure in disaster-affected areas, surveying, security surveillance, and agriculture and fisheries.

The system can simultaneously operate three drones on initially programmed flight paths and manage stored images online. The Japanese mobile carrier will conduct an experiment using the drone system in March for inspection of solar power panels in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

NTT Docomo also said it has teamed up with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc, exploring a delivery service in mountainous areas using drone flight routes around power lines.

Under current regulations, a drone flight beyond eyesight, including remote control operation, is subject to approval by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

"Deregulation would accelerate if the drone system could lead to enhancing labor-saving and job efficiency," Toshiki Nakayama, senior executive vice president of NTT Docomo, said at a press conference in Tokyo.

