NTT opens research center in Silicon Valley

NEW YORK

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. said Monday it has launched a research center in the heart of California's Silicon Valley in an effort to develop next-generation technologies.

NTT Research Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of the Japanese telecommunications giant, said it started operations "that will be directed by world-class scientists in Palo Alto."

The new research center will initially focus on quantum computing, cryptography and information security, and medical and health informatics, according to a press release from the U.S. unit.

NTT Research plans to build its team from 15 researchers to 50 over the next few years.

