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NVIDIA Huang
CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang signs a DELL machine at Dell Technologies World event happing in Las Vegas on Monday, May 18, 2026 (AP Phot/Ty ONeil)
tech

Nvidia Q1 results surpass Wall Street expectations thanks to massive AI chip demand

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By BARBARA ORTUTAY
SAN FRANCISCO

Artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia's quarterly results surpassed Wall Street's expectations once again, fueled by massive demand for its high-end AI chips.

The company said Wednesday it earned $58.32 billion, or $2.39 per share, in the February-April period, up from $18.78 billion, or 76 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, Nvidia earned $1.76 per share.

Revenue jumped 85% to $81.62 billion from $44.01 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $78.91 billion, according to a poll by FactSet. Nvidia's results have exceeded the analyst projections that shape investors’ perceptions since Nvidia’s high-end chips emerged as AI’s best building blocks three years ago.

“The buildout of AI factories — the largest infrastructure expansion in human history — is accelerating at extraordinary speed,” said CEO Jensen Huang in a statement.

For the current quarter, Nvidia forecast revenue of about $91 billion. Analysts are forecasting $87.29 billion.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company dipped slightly after-hours to $222.12 after closing at $223.47 in the regular trading session. As of Wednesday's close, Nvidia had a market value of $5.4 trillion.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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