Nvidia to work with SoftBank, other Japan firms to push AI research

U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp will join Japanese companies such as SoftBank Corp in accelerating research into generative artificial intelligence, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said Monday after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Kishida asked the U.S. company to supply Japan with as many graphics processing units, or GPUs, as possible, Huang told reporters after their meeting at the premier's office. Nvidia is one of the world's biggest suppliers of GPUs, an integral component in developing generative AI.

The planned cooperation between Nvidia and Japanese firms will also involve cloud service provider Sakura Internet Inc. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp, he said.

"In combination between generative AI and Japan's expertise in manufacturing, the future of robotics could be revolutionized here in Japan," Huang said.

The announcement comes as a growing number of Japanese companies have turned to generative AI to improve their competitiveness, especially after the emergence of ChatGPT, a widely used AI chatbot developed by U.S.-based OpenAI.

NEC Corp. rolled out a generative AI service for corporate customers in July while SoftBank set up a subsidiary to develop Japanese language generative AI platforms in March. NTT also plans to launch a business-use generative AI platform in March next year.

Such moves are backed by the Japanese government, with Kishida vowing to support AI to aid the country's economic growth.

"The prime minister was very interested in understanding how Japan can take a leadership role in the era of generative AI," Huang said. "We spoke about...how the next generation of AI creates great new opportunities for the local industry."

© KYODO