Tech tip: Getting a lot of unwanted phone calls? Here are ways to stop them

By KELVIN CHAN

Unwanted phone calls are out of control. Whether it's a robocall trying to sell you something or spam calls from scammers trying to rip you off, it's enough to make you want to stop answering your phone. So what can you do to stop them?

The scourge of unwanted phone calls has been branded an epidemic by consumer groups, while the Federal Communications Commission says it's the top consumer complaint. The calls are a nuisance to many ordinary people, some of whom have complained to The Associated Press.

“I need help on getting spam calls to stop,” one reader said in an email. She's getting up to 14 calls a day despite the countermeasures she's employed.

As the name implies, robocalls are automated calls to deliver recorded messages to a large number of phones. A robocall purely to deliver a message or collect a debt is allowed under U.S. regulations, but the Federal Trade Commission says robocalls with a recorded voice trying to sell you something are illegal unless you've given explicit written permission to receive them. Many robocalls are also probably scams, the FTC warns.

If you're flooded by unsolicited calls, here are some ways to fight back.

Smartphone users can turn on some built-in settings to combat unknown calls.

Apple advises iPhone users to turn on the Silence Unknown Callers feature. Go to your “Settings,” then scroll down to “Apps,” and then to “Phone,” where you'll see it under the “Calls” section. When you turn this on, any calls from numbers that you've never been in touch with and aren't saved in your contacts list will not ring through. Instead, they'll be sent to voicemail and show up in your list of recent calls.

Android has a similar setting that allows you to block calls from private or unidentified numbers, although you will still receive calls from numbers that aren't stored in your contact list.

Just keep in mind that you could also end up not getting important calls, which sometimes come from unknown numbers.

If an unwanted call does get through, both Android and iPhone users can block the individual phone number by tapping on it in the recent callers or call history list. You can also enter numbers directly into your phone's block list.

Sign up for the national Do Not Call registry, which is a list of numbers that have opted out of most telemarketing calls. The Federal Trade Commission, which runs the registry, says it only contains phone numbers and holds no other personally identifiable information, nor does the registry know whether the number is for a landline or a cellphone.

The FTC says there are some exemptions, including political calls, calls from non-profit groups and charities, and legitimate survey groups that aren't selling anything. Also allowed are calls from companies up to 18 months after you've done — or sought to do — business with them.

But it also warns that while having your number on the registry will cut down on unwanted sales calls, it won’t stop scammers from making illegal calls.

Other countries have similar registries. Canada has its own Do Not Call list while the U.K. has the Telephone Preference Service.

Check whether your wireless carrier has a call-blocking service. Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T, three of the biggest U.S. networks, all have their own call filters for customers to block robocalls and report spam. There's typically a free basic version and an advanced version that requires a subscription fee.

If your phone company's filters aren't good enough, try third-party apps to weed out unwanted callers.

There are a host of smartphone apps available that promise to block spam calls, like Nomorobo, YouMail, Hiya, RoboKiller, TrueCaller and others. Many charge a monthly or annual subscription fee but some offer a free basic option. Some also can be installed on landline phones, but only if they use VOIP technology, not copper cables.

The Associated Press hasn't tested any of these apps and isn't making specific recommendations. We recommend you read user reviews and try some out for yourself.

Apple says the apps work by comparing a caller's number with a list of known numbers and labeling them, for example, spam or telemarketing. Then it might automatically block the call. “Incoming calls are never sent to third-party developers,” the company says.

Did you know you can file a complaint with the FCC about specific spam calls? You can do so easily through an online form. It might not give you immediate satisfaction, but the National Consumer Law Center says data on complaints is the best tool federal agencies have for determining how big a problem robocalls are.

While companies you've done business with can make robocalls to you, the National Consumer Law Center says it's probably because you gave consent - possibly hidden in fine print. But you can also revoke your consent at any time.

Just tell the company representative that you want to “revoke consent,” and if that doesn't stop them, contact customer service and tell them that you don't consent to receive calls and want your number added to the company's “do not call” list, the center says.

You might be tempted to try to engage with the call in an attempt to get your number off the call list or be put through to a real person. The FTC warns against doing this and recommends that you just hang up.

“Pressing numbers to speak to someone or remove you from the list will probably only lead to more robocalls,” the agency says on its advice page. “And the number on your caller ID probably isn’t real. Caller ID is easy to fake" and can't be trusted, it says.

Cybersecurity company Kaspersky advises not even saying anything when you receive what you think is a robocall. We've all received scammy calls that start with something like “Hello, can you hear me?” to which you've probably replied “yes” without thinking.

Scammers “can then store the recording of your confirmation and use it for fraudulent activities,” Kaspersky says. “So, avoid saying yes where possible.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.