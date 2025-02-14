Only 9% of Japanese people have used generative AI: survey

While 61 percent of Japanese people are aware of generative artificial intelligence, only 9 percent have used it, according to a survey, highlighting the challenges Japan faces in adopting the new technology while addressing public concern and hesitation.

The survey of over 10,000 people reported recently by the Nomura Research Institute showed 20 percent of those aged 15 to 19 and 21 percent of those in their 20s had used generative AI.

As Japan grapples with a rapidly graying population and a shrinking workforce, it is pinning its hopes on AI to boost productivity and alleviate severe labor shortages.

But the technology has also fueled worries about privacy and security, most recently reflected in financial market turmoil and a wave of government actions to restrict the use of a generative AI chatbot developed by Chinese startup DeepSeek. In Nomura's survey conducted last August, those in their 60s and 70s expressed more reservations about AI than younger people.

The use of generative AI appears slightly more widespread in the business sector, particularly in labor-strapped industries such as retail, according to a separate survey by research institute Teikoku Databank Ltd.

While more than 85 percent of firms that have introduced generative AI said they felt its benefits, many cited a lack of AI specialists, related knowledge and accurate information as bottlenecks to expanding its use.

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said earlier this month that his investment company and OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, will set up a venture in Japan to offer AI services to corporate clients.

The Japanese government is hoping to unveil a master plan that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba says will promote the development and use of AI in a "safe and secure" manner. He agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump at their first meeting on Feb 7 to strengthen security cooperation in cyberspace through the use of AI.

Japan's public trust in AI is markedly low globally, with 77 percent saying regulation is necessary, the government's expert panel said in a report in early February, referring to a private-sector survey.

