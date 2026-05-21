OpenAI to provide Japan gov't with advanced cybersecurity AI model

OpenAI, the U.S. developer of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT, said Thursday it will provide the Japanese government and some companies with an AI model featuring advanced cybersecurity capabilities.

The move comes as concerns are growing over potential cyberattacks using AI after U.S. startup Anthropic recently released its Claude Mythos model, which experts say is highly capable of finding software flaws and could be exploited for attacks on financial institutions and other organizations.

Paul Nakasone, a board member of OpenAI, said at a press briefing that he discussed AI-driven cyberattacks with Japanese government officials and they expressed great interest in the matter.

The newest GPT-5.5-Cyber model was rolled out in "limited preview" earlier this month with the goal of "securing critical infrastructure to support specialized cybersecurity workflows that help protect the broader ecosystem."

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