Operator of X denies Japan gov't request to extend data retention period

The operator of the social media platform X has rejected a request from the Japanese government to extend its data retention period for communication logs as part of measures to counter online defamation and abusive posts, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.

It is believed X Corp refused to comply with the request made by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications due to an increase in costs associated with extending the retention period beyond its internal standards, said to be around one to two months.

There are concerns that the company's refusal could hinder efforts to identify users making abusive posts. While the request is not legally binding, the refusal also could prompt government discussions on making data retention mandatory, analysts say.

In a revision to guidelines for telecommunications operators last year, the ministry noted that retaining user information, such as connection logs to social media platforms, for at least three to six months was desirable. It also ensured that the guidelines were clearly communicated via industry groups.

Late last month, the ministry held a meeting with stakeholders to confirm the state of their data retention. According to the sources, representatives of X attended and explained that it would be difficult to comply with the request.

The company has not responded to a request for comment by Kyodo News.

Meanwhile, other major mobile phone and social media service operators, including U.S. tech giants Google LLC and Meta Platforms Inc, all have data retention periods of at least three months, with some having extended the period to comply with the request from the ministry.

As communication logs are considered confidential data, their long-term retention is not recommended due to the risk of leaks. The ministry, however, maintains they must be retained for the minimum necessary period as they contain information vital for investigations and victim relief.

© KYODO