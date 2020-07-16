Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Over 2,500 games removed from Apple's China App Store after loophole shuts

0 Comments
By Pei Li
HONG KONG

More than 2,500 mobile games were removed from Apple's China app store in the first week of July, four times as many in the same period in June, after Apple closed a loophole to comply with Chinese license requirements, data from SensorTower showed.

Apple had given publishers of revenue-generating games a deadline of end-June to submit a government-issued license number that allows them to make in-app purchases, a requirement that Android-based app stores in China have long had. It was not clear why Apple had allowed the loophole to exist for so long.

Notable games removed from China's App Store in July so far include Supercell's farming hit "Hay Day", "Nonstop Chuck Norris" from Flaregames and "Solitaire" from Zynga, according to SensorTower.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It's possible these games will be available again in future, however, but have been gone from the storefront for more than five days," said Randy Nelson, head of Mobile Insights at SensorTower.

The app-analytics firm was not able to determine each game's individual reason for removal, but the sharp tick up was notable, he added.

The games removed in the first seven days of July had generated a combined $34.7 million in lifetime gross revenue in China, and had accumulated more than 133 million downloads in the country.

China has tightened its control over the world's largest video-game market in recent years and online games seeking to monetise often face a lengthy approval process to obtain a license.

In February, video game "Plague Inc", which surged in popularity amid the coronavirus outbreak, was removed from Apple's China app store after regulators said it contained illegal content. The game did not have a proper license and analysts say it was unlikely to get one.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Getting a Commuter Pass in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

High End Delivery and Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Couples Stuck in Quarantine Found it Helped Them Grow Closer According to Survey

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #88: 400 Nurses Resign After Being Told They Won’t Get Their Bonus

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

The Making Of The Eternal Forest At Meiji Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines And Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Momotaro Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-19

Savvy Tokyo