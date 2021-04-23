Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Following regulatory approval, the Blue Yonder deal will be one of the biggest acquisitions in Panasonic's history Photo: AFP/File
tech

Panasonic to buy AI logistics firm Blue Yonder for $7.1 bil

0 Comments
TOKYO

Panasonic will buy American AI supply chain software firm Blue Yonder for $7.1 billion, the Japanese company said Friday.

The deal will make Blue Yonder a wholly owned subsidiary of the Japanese electronics giant, which has held 20 percent of the U.S. firm's shares since July last year.

Following regulatory approval, the deal will be one of the biggest acquisitions in Panasonic's history.

Blue Yonder has more than 3,000 clients worldwide, including multinationals Walmart and Coca Cola as well as airlines and couriers such as FedEx.

"The need for more intelligent, autonomous and edge-aware supply chains has been dramatically heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic," Panasonic said in a statement, citing "drastic shifts in supply demand" due to virus lockdowns.

The firm said the merger would allow it to gain expertise in "state-of-the-art" artificial intelligence technology, and would work to reduce waste in supply chains.

It also praised the "flexible, agile corporate culture" of Arizona-headquartered Blue Yonder, which was established in 2005.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #127: Comedian’s Advice to Recruits, ‘Don’t Like it? Quit!’

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Shiga

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo