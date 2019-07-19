Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Monday, March 18, 2019, file photo, the logo for Southwest Airlines appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight got more than a bag of nuts when they boarded their plane. They received a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the digital version of the “Super Mario Maker 2” game to enjoy as Flight 2246 traveled from Dallas to San Diego on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Many of the passengers were headed to Comic Con in the California city. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
tech

Passengers on Southwest flight get Nintendo Switch

0 Comments
DALLAS

Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight got more than a small bottle of water when they boarded their plane.

They received a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the digital version of the "Super Mario Maker 2" game to enjoy as Flight 2246 traveled from Dallas to San Diego on Wednesday. Many of the passengers were headed to Comic Con in the California city.

Mario was on hand to greet the passengers when the flight arrived.

The gaming-themed flight highlighted Southwest's partnership with Nintendo in the Let's Play Getaway sweepstakes that awards a daily winner a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the digital version.

The sweepstakes ends Aug 31 with a grand prize winner and three guests receiving round trip air travel.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girl’s Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Culture

Survey Reveals Japanese People’s Creative Uses for Rental Cars

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Families

Summer Vacation 2019: Fun Places & Events In Tokyo To Take The Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

ALT

How to Take Sick Leave If You’re an ALT

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 29, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Yahiko

GaijinPot Travel