Phone service providers to be required to unlock used smartphones

Japan plans to require mobile phone service providers to unlock second-hand smartphones, enabling them to be used on any network, government sources said Wednesday.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is looking to require the country's three largest carriers -- NTT Docomo Inc, KDDI Corp, and SoftBank Corp -- to remove so-called SIM locks, which limit use of smartphones to a specific network, on used devices starting next July, the sources said.
The move is aimed at giving consumers the ability to more freely choose between carriers, and is expected to boost the popularity of mobile virtual network operators that offer cheaper alternatives to the major carriers, which together hold nearly 90 percent of the domestic market.
In 2015, the ministry began requiring carriers to unlock smartphones several months after purchase, but had not set similar rules for second-hand devices.© KYODO
3 Comments
Login to comment
Yubaru
Cripes, get with the rest of the world! The Ministry officials who came up with this stupid plan should be thoroughly investigated! These company's have too much influence on them and their policies that end up costing us consumers money!
Right, then you get the carriers that tell their customers after a few months that it is impossible for them to unlock certain types of i-phones, so they have to purchase a different one if they want to unlock it!
Collusion anyone?
kurisupisu
All phones should be factory unlocked.
And 48 month contracts abolished.
PTownsend
In other words, don't hold your breath.
Won't this hurt the reputation of son of these execs who are pushing their global brand name? This is indeed the era of predatory corporatocracy.