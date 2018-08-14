Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
tech

Phone service providers to be required to unlock used smartphones

3 Comments
TOKYO

Japan plans to require mobile phone service providers to unlock second-hand smartphones, enabling them to be used on any network, government sources said Wednesday.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is looking to require the country's three largest carriers -- NTT Docomo Inc, KDDI Corp, and SoftBank Corp -- to remove so-called SIM locks, which limit use of smartphones to a specific network, on used devices starting next July, the sources said.

The move is aimed at giving consumers the ability to more freely choose between carriers, and is expected to boost the popularity of mobile virtual network operators that offer cheaper alternatives to the major carriers, which together hold nearly 90 percent of the domestic market.

In 2015, the ministry began requiring carriers to unlock smartphones several months after purchase, but had not set similar rules for second-hand devices.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Cripes, get with the rest of the world! The Ministry officials who came up with this stupid plan should be thoroughly investigated! These company's have too much influence on them and their policies that end up costing us consumers money!

In 2015, the ministry began requiring carriers to unlock smartphones several months after purchase, but had not set similar rules for second-hand devices.

Right, then you get the carriers that tell their customers after a few months that it is impossible for them to unlock certain types of i-phones, so they have to purchase a different one if they want to unlock it!

Collusion anyone?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

All phones should be factory unlocked.

And 48 month contracts abolished.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

 is looking to require

In other words, don't hold your breath.

Won't this hurt the reputation of son of these execs who are pushing their global brand name? This is indeed the era of predatory corporatocracy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog