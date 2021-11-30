Newsletter Signup Register / Login
PhotoRealistic Immersive Workspace Is Coming Soon with Immersivecast Cloud VR and XR Metaverse Workspace
Brief introduction of VRaum, Cloud VR & Metaverse workspace service from Immersivecast Photo: Business Wire
tech

PhotoRealistic Immersive Workspace coming soon with

0 Comments
SEONGNAM, South Korea

Immersivecast, the leading Cloud VR solution company, will unveil XR Metaverse Workspace at the end of December 2021. With an astonishingly successful demo on the world’s first 5G network slicing trial with Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, and Ericsson at MWC 2021, the company is now well on its way to expanding its market presence in Korea and the US.

The XR Metaverse Workspace is a service environment that exists at the junction of reality and virtual space in the cloud (Cloud VR). Its primary goal is to deliver interaction between users that consume or experience, for example, virtualized games or interactive training unparalleled with conventional alternatives.

The workspace experience is highly enriched when combining Immersivecast VR glass with its Cloud VR. Immersivecast’s virtual world is unique in that it can permanently assign ownership to users on virtualized objects such as digital lands and buildings. It includes features that can extend, for instance, games, social, and working environments to real-life scenarios, breaking boundaries between virtual space and reality. Janghee Han, the CEO of Immersivecast, emphasizes his vision that through continuously enhancing technology to break down the current barriers, he hopes to build a more sophisticated and multifaceted, interactive world that allows photorealistic visual experiences. Immersivecast strives to improve its cloud streaming capabilities to achieve high performance and low latency in this endeavor.

Technology-wise, the Immersivecast platform not only supports multi-dimensional Web 3.0 with NFT, AR, VR, but it permits ease of use for developers, enthusiasts, and artists to create content. The service supports enterprise-class applications with robust scalability in mind. Large telecom infrastructures in Germany, Korea, and the US are currently testing Immersivecast services on their mobile edge servers in the 5G network for conditional deployment.

Realizing the great potential, Deutsche Telekom Hubraum and DVP in Korea have recently invested in the company with an additional investment opportunity from a recognized venture capital firm.

© Business Wire 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

School Events

2021 Winter Events at Laurus International School

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog