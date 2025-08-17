 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China Robot Games Photo Gallery
A robot competes in the 1500m race during the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
tech

Beijing's World Humanoid Robot Games show how a human touch is still needed

0 Comments
By MAHESH KUMAR
BEIJING

Humanoid robots raced and punched their way through three days of a multi-sport competition at the World Humanoid Robot Games, wrapping up Sunday in Beijing.

But they also toppled, crashed and collapsed, requiring humans’ help and leading to questions about how far, after all, the robots can go on their own.

The games featured more than 500 humanoids on 280 teams from 16 countries, including the United States, Germany and Japan, that competed in sports such as soccer, running and boxing at the 12,000-seater National Speed Skating Oval, built for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The event comes as China has stepped up efforts to develop humanoid robots powered by artificial intelligence.

Robots were often seen close to their operators, whether they were controlled remotely, held, lifted, sorted or separated. Batteries needed replacing and limbs tuned.

Although the robots showed off some impressive moves, some tripped and human intervention was never far from the field. One had to be carried out by two people, like an injured athlete, in a display of the limitations the machines are still facing.

Their effect on the audience, however, was not unlike that of real athletes. Cheers erupted when a robot landed a punch, scored a goal, or won a game, showing that viewers were genuinely invested in the machines’ endeavors.

AI-powered robots are expected to be increasingly used in industrial settings.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog