Pricey new iPhones make debut in Japan

Daiki Shimizu, who was in line on Friday, holds Apple's new iPhone XS Max after purchasing it at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district on Friday.

Pricier and bigger new iPhone models made their market debut in Japan on Friday, with the country's three leading mobile carriers starting sales of the XS Max and the XS that have faster processors and feature better battery life and improved camera functions.

Although it has been 10 years since the iPhone hit Japan, the high-tech smartphone launch days continue to see eager buyers forming long lines at retail outlets from early morning

At a large Apple store in Omotesando, one of the trendiest areas in Tokyo, staff high-fived around 250 people who had waited in the rain when the doors opened at 8 a.m.

Among the customers was Daiki Shimizu, a 20-year-old university student from Tokyo, who had been standing in line since 5:30 a.m. "I want to use a better-performing camera as soon as possible," he said.

A customer looks at Apple's new iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

The XS Max with a 6.5-inch screen, the largest display ever in an iPhone, and the XS with a 5.8-inch screen, both of which have a high-end organic light-emitting diode display, will retail for 124,800 yen and 112,800 yen, respectively.

The more affordable XR with a 6.1-inch liquid crystal display, which will be available in six colors including blue and yellow, will cost 84,800 yen and go on sale on Oct 26.

The iPhone is the dominant smartphone in Japan, enjoying a roughly 50 percent market share, one of the biggest in the world.

Sensing a business opportunity, major Japanese mobile carriers SoftBank Corp, NTT Docomo Inc and KDDI Corp, as well as consumer electronics retailers, held launch events to attract customers amid growing sales competition.

At an event in Tokyo, NTT Docomo President Kazuhiro Yoshizawa said, "I'd like people to take advantage of our efficient network and enjoy the various images and services."

KDDI President Makoto Takahashi said at a separate event the company has "prepared subscription plans that will cater to the needs of each customer."

Domestic manufacturers, such as NEC Corp and Panasonic Corp, found it increasingly difficult to keep up with the global giant and were forced to withdraw from the smartphone market, as their products, while boasting high performance, paled in comparison to iPhone sets in terms of design and ease of use.

The two premium models will be available in stores on Friday in more than 30 markets, including Australia, China, Japan and the United States.

