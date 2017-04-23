Rakuten enters English education business

Rakuten Inc announced the official launch of “Rakuten Super English,” a comprehensive English learning service utilizing technology to provide a practical English learning and a new style of studying. The launch of Rakuten Super English marks Rakuten’s entry into the English education business.

Rakuten Super English will initially offer the language learning software “Lingvist” provided by Lingvist Technologies OÜ, and the English learning app “Maname” provided by Rakuten Group company ReDucate. Both Lingvist and Maname are designed on algorithms based on adaptive learning concepts, enabling users to effectively acquire English vocabulary. Both can be used on computers, smartphones and tablets, and are also available as dedicated apps for iOS and Android devices.

As English is growing in importance as a common language in global society, many educational institutes, companies and organizations in Japan are working to improve their level of practical English. In 2010, Rakuten made English its official corporate language in order to expand its businesses globally, and the average TOEIC school of its employees is now more than 830 points (Rakuten Inc only). Using the experience and know-how cultivated through these initiatives, Rakuten will offer English learners tools and services utilizing technology to support them in their studies and provide a new style of studying through Rakuten Super English. Rakuten is also providing consulting on English proficiency and ways to improve English ability to educational institutions, corporations and other organizations.

Lingvist has been available mainly for users outside Japan to learn multiple languages available and has 600,000 registered users worldwide. Through their partnership with Rakuten, they will provide Japanese users with the software to learn English conversational and business vocabulary. Maname is an app which users can learn English vocabulary studied from elementary school to high school. It incorporates a variety of questions on English translation, Japanese translation, intonation, and spelling, and is designed to keep learning fun through gamification.

To commemorate the launch of Rakuten Super English, Rakuten will hold a campaign in which users who enter the campaign and register as a paid subscriber for one or both of the services will receive 200 Rakuten Super Points.

Rakuten Super English will work to provide new learning content and enhance the functions of its services to make English learning fun and efficient, and will work to support English learners going forward.

© Rakuten