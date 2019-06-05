Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Rakuten, JR East to promote cashless payments

0 Comments
TOKYO

Rakuten Payment Inc and East Japan Railway Co (JR East) on Wednesday announced that the two companies will collaborate to promote cashless payments from spring in 2020.

Through the collaboration, users of the Rakuten Pay smartphone app operated by Rakuten Payment will be able to charge and use the Suica e-money service offered by JR East in the Rakuten Pay app. This will allow customers to use the Rakuten Pay app as a form of transportation e-money at approximately 5,000 train stations and on approximately 50,000 buses, in addition to approximately 600,000 stores around the country.

In addition, users will be able to charge their Suica in the app by credit card payment through the Rakuten Card registered on the Rakuten Pay app.

Compatible devices: Android™ devices that support Osaifu-Keitai

JR East said that by making it possible for users to charge and use Suica in the Rakuten Pay app, it aims to improve the convenience of its Suica service.

In addition, Rakuten Pay app users will also be able to earn Rakuten Super Points when using the in-app Suica charge function. Rakuten Super Points are the No. 1 loyalty points program in Japan by overall customer satisfaction. Furthermore, users are able to quickly and securely use Suica services on their smartphone, without downloading a new app or registering credit card information.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Festivals

Sendai Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Health & Beauty

6 Gyms In Tokyo To Help You Stay Fit All Year Long

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

New Complex ‘Station Lobby’ In Ibaraki Is Packed With Good Food, Entertainment & Learning Facilities

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Anime & Manga

HEY (Hirose Entertainment Yard)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Taking Bereavement Leave As a Foreign Worker in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 8-9

Savvy Tokyo