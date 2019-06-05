Rakuten, JR East to promote cashless payments

Rakuten Payment Inc and East Japan Railway Co (JR East) on Wednesday announced that the two companies will collaborate to promote cashless payments from spring in 2020.

Through the collaboration, users of the Rakuten Pay smartphone app operated by Rakuten Payment will be able to charge and use the Suica e-money service offered by JR East in the Rakuten Pay app. This will allow customers to use the Rakuten Pay app as a form of transportation e-money at approximately 5,000 train stations and on approximately 50,000 buses, in addition to approximately 600,000 stores around the country.

In addition, users will be able to charge their Suica in the app by credit card payment through the Rakuten Card registered on the Rakuten Pay app.

Compatible devices: Android™ devices that support Osaifu-Keitai

JR East said that by making it possible for users to charge and use Suica in the Rakuten Pay app, it aims to improve the convenience of its Suica service.

In addition, Rakuten Pay app users will also be able to earn Rakuten Super Points when using the in-app Suica charge function. Rakuten Super Points are the No. 1 loyalty points program in Japan by overall customer satisfaction. Furthermore, users are able to quickly and securely use Suica services on their smartphone, without downloading a new app or registering credit card information.

