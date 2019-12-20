Rakuten launches mobile pre-ordering and payment service

Rakuten Inc on Friday announced that its mobile ordering and payment service Rakuten Ready has launched in Japan. Rakuten Ready is a solution designed for companies with brick and mortar shops, such as restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores, cafes and retail stores, that allows client companies to easily integrate pre-ordering and payment services compatible with Rakuten ID on their websites and mobile apps.

By using Rakuten Ready, companies with brick and mortar stores can easily provide online and mobile pre-ordering and transaction options to customers, offering an attractive alternative to the high cost of developing a proprietary in-house system. Rakuten Ready empowers companies to build pre-ordering and payment systems that offer a more pleasant shopping experience to customers by reducing in-store wait times and providing greater levels of convenience for product pick-up. In addition to giving customers the ability to make cashless purchases by using their Rakuten ID when pre-ordering and paying, customers can also receive Rakuten Super Points, which can be used to make payments. With more than 100 million Rakuten members in Japan, Rakuten Ready also opens up the possibility of using these points in marketing campaigns and other innovative methods.

As an additional option for integration with mobile apps, Rakuten Ready provides functionality that sends notifications to stores using location data from customers who have agreed in advance to provide this information to accurately predict when they will arrive. This feature allows businesses providing pre-ordering and payment services to deliver a smoother product pick-up experience for customers, as well as increase efficiency for in-store operations.

Rakuten Ready is now available on Ueshima Coffee’s mobile ordering website (https://www.ueshima-coffee-ten.jp). Ueshima Coffee is a cafe chain run by UCC Group restaurant industry subsidiary UCC Foodservice Systems Inc. The service also launched on the mobile ordering website for Tonkatsu Oribe’s restaurant in Asakusa (http://www.tonkatsu-oribe.jp/). Tonkatsu Oribe is a pork cutlet restaurant chain operated by Ten Corporation, a subsidiary of Royal Holdings Co., Ltd. Group nationally known for its tempura chain, Tendon Tenya. Customers can now pre-order and pay with their mobile device at four Ueshima Coffee stores*3 and Tonkatsu Oribe’s restaurant in Asakusa.

