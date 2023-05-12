Rakuten Mobile announces new plan with unlimited high-speed data usage in network areas nationwide

Rakuten Mobile Inc on Friday announced the new plan Rakuten Saikyo Plan, its most cost-effective plan. This new plan does away with the previous limit on high-speed data capacity in the domestic roaming partner network area, offering unlimited high-speed data usage in network areas nationwide with a 99.9% 4G population coverage ratio, including both the Rakuten network area and the domestic roaming partner network area.

As with previous Rakuten Mobile plans, monthly plan fees range from 980 yen (1,078 yen including tax) for monthly data usage of up to 3GB, 1,980 yen (2,178 yen including tax) for usage of more than 3GB and up to 20GB, and 2,980 yen (3,278 yen including tax) for unlimited usage over 20GB.

The new plan will be available for new subscriber applications starting Thursday, June 1, at the Rakuten Mobile official website, Rakuten Mobile Shops and the Rakuten Mobile Official Store on Rakuten Ichiba. Subscribers of Rakuten UN-LIMIT VII will automatically transition to the new plan on the same day.

The current Rakuten UN-LIMIT VII plan offers high-speed data communication of up to 5GB per month in the domestic roaming partner network area, in addition to unlimited data in the Rakuten network area. The new plan does away with the high-speed data capacity limit in domestic roaming partner network areas, to offer unlimited data in network areas nationwide. In line with this change, data charging, data balance notifications and data high-speed mode functions will be discontinued in domestic roaming partner network areas.

Source: Rakuten Mobile

© Japan Today