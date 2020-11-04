Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Rakuten Mobile becomes introduced eKYC, allowing online identity verification

0 Comments
TOKYO

Rakuten Mobile Inc on Wednesday announced that it will introduce the AI Kantan Honnin Kakunin (AI Easy ID Verification) eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) service for online contracts for its mobile carrier service on Nov 9. Through the eKYC service, customers are able to verify their identity with their smartphone by taking a photo of their driver’s license and their face. There are also plans to add an IC chip reader function to accept applications made with My Number Cards as well. Rakuten Mobile is the first mobile network operator (MNO) in Japan to provide an eKYC system for mobile carrier service contracts.

For Rakuten Mobile online contracts to date, the identity verification process was completed after customers uploaded the required identification documents in advance and the product was successfully delivered to the address included in the documents, or after the customer displayed the required documents at the time of delivery, without uploading the documents in advance. With the new eKYC service, customers can easily verify their identity and complete their contract online. Furthermore, by using the eKYC service combined with an eSIM, which Rakuten Mobile offers, and eSIM-compatible device when applying, customers can start using mobile services soon after they complete their application, without needing to wait to receive their SIM card or product.

The eKYC service will initially be introduced for contracts made through the My Rakuten Mobile app (Android) from Nov 9. There are plans to bring the eKYC service to iOS devices in time with the launch of the My Rakuten Mobile iOS app on Nov 30, and to expand the service to contracts made through the official Rakuten Mobile website. Going forward, Rakuten Mobile plans to add an IC chip reader function and accept applications made with My Number Cards. The IC chip reader function is intended to reduce upload time and improve security by preventing the use of falsified documents. 

Rakuten Mobile’s eKYC service utilizes the “Digital KYC” identity verification service supplied by NEC Corporation, which offers quick and secure identity verification.

Rakuten Mobile will continue to develop simple and intuitive options for customer sign-up and provide customers with new experiences. Rakuten Mobile aims to create a system where customers can freely choose their carrier, and provide a mobile carrier service that understands and responds to the needs of its customers. 

Source: Rakuten

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Applying for Part-Time Jobs

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Johnson Town

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo