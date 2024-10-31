Rakuten Mobile launches AI chat service Rakuten Link AI

Rakuten Mobile Inc on Thursday announced the release of the upgraded Rakuten Link app for Rakuten Saikyo Plan subscribers. The newly enhanced app includes Rakuten Link AI, an AI chat service that supports users as a consultation and ideation partner. Select features from the my Rakuten Mobile subscriber support app have also been integrated into Rakuten Link, enabling users to check their monthly fees and data usage.

Rakuten Link AI is a free AI chat service in the Rakuten Link app for Rakuten Saikyo Plan subscribers that aims to empower customers across Japan to create, synthesize and explore with high quality answers on demand. Users simply tap on the Rakuten Link AI icon on the app home screen to access AI chat support, making it easy and intuitive for first-time users to engage with the cutting-edge functionality. In addition to information on Rakuten Mobile's offerings, users can ask Rakuten Link AI a range of questions about topics of interest like hobbies and travel, and even get ideas for work.

Rakuten Link AI improves the relevance and quality of generated answers by fully integrating with extensive datasets from frequently asked questions for Rakuten Mobile and the Rakuten Link app, as well as a range of popular Rakuten services, delivering industry-specific knowledge directly to subscriber’s fingertips.

Integration with my Rakuten Mobile functionality

As part of the enhancements to Rakuten Link, Rakuten Mobile has also added select features from the my Rakuten Mobile app for Rakuten Saikyo Plan subscribers. With these new features, subscribers can easily check their monthly data usage and mobile bill on Rakuten Link’s home screen.

Moreover, the updated app search feature has expanded its functionality from simple contact searches to include comprehensive searches for contacts, messages and official accounts from the app home screen. Along with the rollout of these new features, Rakuten Mobile has updated the app’s icon design to reflect its strengthened alignment with the Rakuten Group’s ecosystem of services.

The upgraded Rakuten Link app featuring Rakuten Link AI is now being rolled out to Android users, with plans to launch for iOS users soon.

Source: Rakuten Mobile

© Japan Today