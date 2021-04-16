Rakuten Mobile, Tokyo Institute of Technology to collaborate on 5G networks

Rakuten Mobile Inc and Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) on Friday announced the completion of a basic agreement to jointly collaborate on 5G networks. The two will begin work toward trials utilizing 5G networks, as well as collaborate with the Super Smart Society Promotion Consortium established by Tokyo Tech, with the aim of driving innovation to realize a super smart society, also known as Society 5.0.

Rakuten Mobile will build an end-to-end fully virtualized 5G network on the Okayama Campus of Tokyo Tech and the surrounding area. Over the next four years until March 2025, Rakuten Mobile and Tokyo Tech will carry out trials leveraging sub-6 and mmW 5G NR (New Radio) that will aim to support the development of the surrounding area, to address local community needs and to build a model case of a “Super Smart Town.”

Tokyo Tech’s Super Smart Town concept leverages the high speed and low latency potential of 5G to create new services such as smart navigation, smart shopping and smart mobility, with the aim of realizing a better way of living and revitalizing the local community.

Tokyo Tech established the “Super Smart Society Promotion Consortium” in 2018 to promote the realization of a super smart society. Through the consortium, Tokyo Tech is collaborating with participating organizations to create a next generation social research and education platform that integrates functions from human resource development to R&D. Rakuten Mobile has been a member of the consortium since November 2020.

