Rakuten Mobile UN-LIMIT applications exceed 1 million

TOKYO

Rakuten Mobile says that the total number of applications for the Rakuten UN-LIMIT unlimited mobile carrier service plan launched on April 8 has surpassed 1 million as of June 30.

More than 1 million applications have been received for the Rakuten UN-LIMIT carrier service plan in less than 3 months since the full-scale commercial launch of the service, during a period when stay-at-home guidelines and other measures have been in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rakuten Chairman and CEO and Rakuten Mobile CEO Hiroshi Mikitani commented, “Rakuten Mobile has now received over 1 million applications for our mobile carrier service. Less than 3 months since full-scale commercial launch on April 8, this is a terrific achievement. With an expanding Japan network and groundbreaking technology, we're looking forward to offering our growing customer base even more convenient, simple and low-cost services.”

The Rakuten UN-LIMIT carrier service plan offers unlimited data use within the Rakuten network areas and unlimited domestic calls through Rakuten Link, the communication app developed by Rakuten Mobile, for a monthly fee of 2,980 yen. The plan also offers 5GB of data per month within the service areas provided by Rakuten Mobile’s domestic roaming partner, in addition to a maximum data transmission speed of 1Mbps after using the allocated 5GB of data, which have proved popular with customers. Rakuten UN-LIMIT is also offering 3 million customers their first year of service free of charge as part of a special campaign, as well as incentives for device purchase and other options.

Source: Rakuten

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

