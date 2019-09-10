Rakuten, Seven-Eleven to introduce 'Rakuten Pay' smartphone app

Rakuten Payment In, a Rakuten Group company, and Seven-Eleven Japan Co, have announced that the two companies have agreed to introduce the Rakuten Pay smartphone app payment service to 7-Eleven convenience stores around Japan. From Oct 1, customers will be able to make payments through the barcode displayed on the Rakuten Pay app at all 21,034 7-Eleven convenience stores nationwide.

Rakuten Pay is a smartphone app payment service that allows Rakuten members to easily make payments with credit cards, etc. registered to their Rakuten account. When the service launches, users will be able to make payments at 7-Eleven stores by having the barcode displayed on the app scanned by a staff member at the cash register. By using the app, users can earn and use Rakuten Super Points, the Rakuten Group’s loyalty point program that is ranked number one for overall user satisfaction among point programs. By linking a Rakuten Card credit card to the app, users can also earn points from both Rakuten Pay and Rakuten Card (1 point for every 100 yen spent).

Seven-Eleven Japan and Rakuten Group have been collaborating in a number of fields to improve convenience for users. In October 2009, Seven-Eleven Japan introduced the Rakuten Edy e-money service across stores in Japan, and in November 2013, Seven-Eleven Japan became a Rakuten Card affiliate. In March 2019, it became possible for users to charge and check their Rakuten Edy balance at Seven Bank ATMs. The introduction of Rakuten Pay this year brings more payment options to 7-Eleven stores. By allowing 7-Eleven customers and more than 100 million Rakuten members in Japan to earn and spend Rakuten Super Points at 7-Eleven stores, the two companies are able to provide a more convenient payment experience that also offers better value to users.

