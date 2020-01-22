Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rakuten to expand free mobile phone trial before full-service launch

TOKYO

Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc's mobile phone unit said Thursday it will expand its free mobile phone trial service, currently limited to 5,000 users in major cities, ahead of the April launch of a full-scale wireless service.

Rakuten Mobile Inc. said it will provide the free service to an additional 20,000 people in the 23 wards of Tokyo as well as Kobe, Nagoya and Osaka, accepting user applications from Thursday to Feb 3.

The operator had initially planned to roll out full-scale wireless service nationwide last October, but postponed the launch due to a delay in installing network base stations across the country.

It is offering an expanding free service to limited users as a way to kick off the new network.

Rakuten first entered the mobile phone business in October 2014 as a virtual mobile network operator, using other wireless carriers' networks.

Its start of full-scale service is expected to intensify competition in the country's saturated market, which is dominated by three major telecom carriers -- NTT Docomo Inc, KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp.

In preparation for the launch, a new outlet in Tokyo will start selling Thursday the company's own smartphone handset -- the Rakuten Mini -- and deal with customer orders, Rakuten said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

