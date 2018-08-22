Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Rakuten, Walmart launch Walmart eBooks by Rakuten Kobo in U.S

0 Comments
TOKYO

Rakuten Inc and Walmart Inc on Wednesday announced the official launch of Walmart eBooks by Rakuten Kobo, which offers a comprehensive eBook, audiobook and eReader solution to Walmart customers in the U.S.

The Walmart eBooks by Rakuten Kobo service offers customers instant access to a catalogue of more than 6 million eBooks and audiobooks, ranging from New York Times best-sellers, to a wide variety of indie titles, children’s books and more. Content is accessible through a co-branded free app available for iOS and Android devices, as well as through Kobo eReaders, which will also be offered in select stores and on Walmart.com. 

“The launch of Walmart eBooks by Rakuten Kobo marks a milestone for our strategic alliance,” said Makoto Arima, Rakuten Group executive vice president and president of Media & Sports Company. “Walmart is one of the world’s largest booksellers and we’re excited to bring even more selection and value to book lovers across the U.S.”

“Working with Kobo enables us to quickly and efficiently launch a full eBook and audiobook catalog on Walmart.com alongside our assortment of physical books,” said Mario Pacini, general manager, entertainment, Walmart eCommerce U.S. “Ultimately, this is about giving our customers another way to access books.”

Walmart eBooks is a part of a strategic alliance between Walmart and Rakuten announced in January this year. The two companies are leveraging their unique strengths and assets to expand consumer reach and enhance the way customers are served in Japan and the U.S.

 Rakuten and Seiyu GK, a Japanese subsidiary of Walmart, are collaborating on an online grocery delivery service “Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper.”

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi