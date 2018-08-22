Rakuten, Walmart launch Walmart eBooks by Rakuten Kobo in U.S

Rakuten Inc and Walmart Inc on Wednesday announced the official launch of Walmart eBooks by Rakuten Kobo, which offers a comprehensive eBook, audiobook and eReader solution to Walmart customers in the U.S.

The Walmart eBooks by Rakuten Kobo service offers customers instant access to a catalogue of more than 6 million eBooks and audiobooks, ranging from New York Times best-sellers, to a wide variety of indie titles, children’s books and more. Content is accessible through a co-branded free app available for iOS and Android devices, as well as through Kobo eReaders, which will also be offered in select stores and on Walmart.com.

“The launch of Walmart eBooks by Rakuten Kobo marks a milestone for our strategic alliance,” said Makoto Arima, Rakuten Group executive vice president and president of Media & Sports Company. “Walmart is one of the world’s largest booksellers and we’re excited to bring even more selection and value to book lovers across the U.S.”

“Working with Kobo enables us to quickly and efficiently launch a full eBook and audiobook catalog on Walmart.com alongside our assortment of physical books,” said Mario Pacini, general manager, entertainment, Walmart eCommerce U.S. “Ultimately, this is about giving our customers another way to access books.”

Walmart eBooks is a part of a strategic alliance between Walmart and Rakuten announced in January this year. The two companies are leveraging their unique strengths and assets to expand consumer reach and enhance the way customers are served in Japan and the U.S.

Rakuten and Seiyu GK, a Japanese subsidiary of Walmart, are collaborating on an online grocery delivery service “Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper.”

