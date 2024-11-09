Rapidus-linked group to send 200 engineers to U.S. in chip push

A Japanese chip research organization, which has domestic chip venture Rapidus Corp as one of its members, said it will send a total of 200 engineers and students to the United States over the next five years to train them in developing state-of-the-art semiconductors.

The trainees will be sent to U.S. chip venture Tenstorrent to study the design of chips for artificial intelligence, said Leading-edge Semiconductor Technology Center, which was set up in 2022 to research and develop advanced chips.

The program, which runs for up to a year and a half, aims to enhance Japan's chip expertise. The country was once a top player in the industry but has lost its competitive edge with the rise of more powerful rivals like South Korea and Taiwan.

The organization, also joined by Japanese technology giant SoftBank Corp and the University of Tokyo, will begin soliciting applicants by March next year.

The program is a commissioned project by the state-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization, with the government offering up to 7.5 billion yen ($49 million) in financial support over a five-year period.

