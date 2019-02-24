Huawei breaks price ceiling with $2,600 folding 5G smartphone

Huawei Technologies unveiled a $2,600 folding smartphone on Sunday which it said was primed for next generation 5G mobile connections, even as the United States campaigns to bar the Chinese company from such networks over security concerns.
Huawei, the world’s second-largest smartphone vendor after Samsung, said it had taken the lead on developing phones for 5G - which promise super fast internet speeds for consumers and businesses - because it was also involved in developing the networks.
"This phone is not only for today for 5G but also for future 5G. On all the benchmarks you can see the performance, the speed is the fastest for 5G in the world," said Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business group.
Speaking ahead of the mobile industry's biggest global event, which kicks of on Monday in Barcelona, Yu said the Huawei Mate X will have two back-to-back screens which unfold to become an eight-inch tablet display.
Yu said the Mate X would be able to download a 1 gigabyte movie in three seconds but also be priced at 2,299 euros($2,607) when it goes on sale later this year, setting a new upper limit for consumer smartphones.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd last week unveiled its own folding smartphone, priced at nearly $2,000, in a bid to top the technology of Apple Inc and Chinese rivals and reignite consumer interest amid slumping sales.
Huawei, which is also the world's biggest producer of telecoms equipment, is under intense scrutiny in the West over U.S.-led allegations of enabling Chinese state espionage, accusations which the company denies.
Huawei's chairman said on Sunday recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump that the U.S. needed to get ahead in mobile communications through competition rather than seeking to block technology was "clear and correct".© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.
Yubaru
Wonder how long the screen is going to last without "lines" appearing in the fold?
Akie
Yubaru, you are not a scientist, are you ? The foldable screen is a special kind of glass and will last as long as a handkerchief.
Hiro
Whatever. This price is too expensive for me. My phone still worked. My 5G dream will have to wait for another 3-4years.
quercetum
Competition trumps protectionism and tariffs in many industries and markets.
Akie
Hiro, it is actually very cheap. Do you know how powerful it is ? It is like a super computer of 1980s.
Haaa Nemui
I'm with Hiro on this. For me it is too expensive. Regardless of how it compares to anything else in performance I simply couldn't justify spending that money on one at this time.
Garthgoyle
One, it's a Chinese Huawei device so noooo thanks, China. And at that price heck noooo way. Why would anyone spend all that money on a device to look at Google maps and chat online?
zones2surf
So, let's see...
Price: Nope, not paying that much for a mobile phone!
5G: Well, that's cool, but.... where's the 5G network?!
Maker: Yeah, um, no...... Google and Apple already scare the heck out of me with their ability to track / spy on me. Huawei? No, thanks!!
But, hey, it looks nice!