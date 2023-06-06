Yokosuka adopts ChatGPT after favorable trial results

The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone.

The city of Yokosuka officially adopted artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT in administrative operations Monday after a one-month trial showed it helped improve work efficiency and shorten business hours.

The city in Kanagawa Prefecture had become the nation's first local government to start trial use of the generative AI, which is driven by a machine learning model that works much like the human brain.

During the trial, its officials used the AI tool to make bulletins, summarize records of meetings and edit documents for typographical errors, among other purposes.

If ChatGPT use is continued, working hours can be reduced by at least about 10 minutes a day, the municipal government estimated.

"We've got a brilliant tool," Mayor Katsuaki Kamiji said at a press conference. "It will help reduce labor costs. It is important to introduce AI in clerical work."

But the city also noted that about half of its staff surveyed said they were dissatisfied with the accuracy of responses given by ChatGPT.

To improve skills, the city will seek experts' advice and hold case competitions on how to create effective prompts for the chatbot to get precise responses.

Chatbots are software applications trained using massive amounts of data from the internet, enabling them to process and simulate human-like conversations with users. It gives responses based on users' instructions and questions.

ChatGPT stands for Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer.

Concerns exist about confidential information being leaked by ChatGPT usage. The Yokosuka government said it does not allow its officials to input personal information when using it.

Last week, Japan's privacy watchdog gave administrative guidance to OpenAI, the U.S. venture that developed ChatGPT, instructing it not to collect sensitive private information, such as medical or criminal histories, without the individuals' consensus.

The government's Personal Information Protection Commission also warned administrative agencies that there is a risk of infringing on privacy by entering personal information into the chatbot.

© KYODO