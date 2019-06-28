Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo a monitor of the Mac Pro is shown in the display room at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif. On Friday, June 28, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple will manufacture its new Mac Pro computer in China, shifting away from a U.S. assembly line it had been using for that product in recent years. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
tech

Report: Apple to shift assembly of Mac Pro from U.S. to China

SAN FRANCISCO

Apple will manufacture its new Mac Pro computer in China, shifting away from a U.S. assembly line it had been using for that product in recent years, according to a report published Friday.

The company intends to assemble the new Mac Pro in a factory near Shanghai, according to The Wall Street Journal , which cited unidentified people familiar with the plan.

Apple issued a statement saying the new Mac Pro will be designed and engineered in California, but wouldn't say where it will be assembled.

"We're proud to support manufacturing facilities in 30 U.S. states and last year we spent $60 billion with over 9,000 suppliers across the U.S.," Apple said.

Even so, moving Mac Pro assembly to China represents a retrenchment that underscores the challenges that Apple might face as it explores ways to avoid potential tariffs that the Trump administration may slap on the iPhone and other Apple devices already being made in China.

Unlike most other Apple products, the $6,000 Mac Pro isn't designed for the mass market. It's a high-end desktop computer designed for companies and people who have specialized needs.

Apple has been assembling Mac Pros in Austin, Texas, since 2013 as part of a $100 million commitment that CEO Tim Cook trumpeted in a national television interview.

But the Austin factory, run by Flex Ltd., encountered problems finding enough skilled labor willing to work for minimum wage, according to the Journal. Then, as Mac Pro sales faltered, Flex began laying off workers in Austin, and by last year had a skeleton crew left in in the city, according to a former Flex vice president quoted by the Journal.

Flex declined to comment Friday.

Apple is still spending $1 billion on a corporate campus in Austin in an expansion that is supposed to create at least 5,000 jobs.

At the same time, Apple is scrambling for ways to insulate its product line from the trade war the Trump administration is waging with China. The Cupertino, California, company recently sent the administration a warning that the U.S. economy and its ability to compete would be undermined if the iPhone and other products made in China are hit by the next round of potential tariffs.

Apple also is reportedly trying to figure out if it can move a significant portion of the manufacturing now being done in China to other countries in Asia.

and you wonder why American supports tariffs on Chinese made goods.

New Zealand fish processing workers found their conservative government weren't quite as receptive as Trump is to American.

Hoki (fish) is a national resource in NZ, but there was a Chinese tariff, so the NZ government concentrated catch quotas in a handful of big corporates (instead of thousands of small family trawlers), the handful big guys catch the fish, ship it to China for processing, then ship the finished product back to Australia and NZ as finished packaged products. Thousands of fisherman lost their livelihood, hundreds of fish processing workers lost their jobs, but the handful of corporates got very good profits.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

