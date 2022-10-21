Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter’s workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.
Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter’s employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to the report. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.
San Francisco-based Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
While job cuts have been expected regardless of the sale, the magnitude of Musk's planned cuts are far more extreme than anything Twitter had planned. Musk himself has alluded to the need to cull some of the company's staff in the past, but he hadn't given a specific number — at least not publicly.
"A 75% headcount cut would indicate, at least out of the gates, stronger free cash flow and profitability, which would be attractive to investors looking to get in on the deal," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “That said, you can’t cut your way to growth."
Ives added that such a drastic reduction in Twitter's workforce would likely set the company back years.
Already, experts, nonprofits and even Twitter's own staff had warned that pulling back investments on content moderation and data security could hurt Twitter and its users. With as drastic a reduction as Musk may be planning, the platform could quickly become overrun with harmful content and spam — the latter of which Musk himself has said he'll address if and when he becomes owner of the company.
After his initial $44 billion bid in April to buy Twitter, Musk backed out of the deal, contending Twitter misrepresented the number of fake “spam bot” accounts on its platform. Twitter sued, and a Delaware judge has given both sides until Oct. 28 to work out details. Otherwise, there will be a trial in November.© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Ricky Kaminski13
Take the thought police down Elon. Hard-core reality bites!
David Brent
Why on earth does Twitter need 7500 workers in the first place?! Guaranteed half of them are just slackin' off, not really bringing much value at all.
MumbaiRocks!
Man, glad I don't work there.
Blacklabel
Great- just automate it all. Don’t need many workers if you not trying to censor only one side.
Bob Fosse
‘Man of the people’ har
Fighto!
When is this creep flying off into the sun on one of his spaceships?
Sh1mon M4sada
If true, wise move. We don't need censors in a private company. I can filter bad content myself.
Yrral
He could of tried buying the Dallas Cowboys,Los Angeles Lakers,NY Yankees,no sport team loses money,when the league pay the team salary,and buying all these team would had 25 billion left
Zoroto
Great news. This pampered wokies need to find a real job now.
Zoroto
could of, would of, should of...
Zoroto
I am sure there is a lot of crying going on in the Twitter safe-space rooms.
Zoroto
The one way to do this would be to fire every employee whose hair color doesn't occur in nature. I think that would get you most of the way to 75%.
Speed
Got to love cut-throat capitalism.
rainyday
Ah what a surprise, billionaire buys company with no plan other than to fire almost everyone who works there.
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
It's a private company and he is at the helm.
He can do what he wants.
Bob Fosse
Twitter do what they want now and people complain about it. How will this be any different?
Mohan
Are the remaining 25% owners of Tesla cars?
Chabbawanga
The platform is currently infested by bots. Musk's plan to implement a micropayment-to-post should fix this. It will also boost revenue, and allow the platform to attract major influencer and compete with TikTok and Youtube.
dagon
Delusional and low-information. How does creating an all-in-one superapp like Wechat, the basis for China's social credit system, jibe with that point of view.
There are a lot of contradictions between the Musk supporters on the right and Musk's inspiration,
Iain M. Banks The Culture series.
https://japantoday.com/category/tech/musk-has-a-%27super-app%27-plan-for-twitter.-it%27s-super-vague
Dango bong
It takes 7,500 to run a site where jobless people post mundane crap all day?
ian
Expected he wants to get rid of bots
Numan
I bet $MILLION$ Musk will continue to try to get out of buying Twitter. This is all just an excuse to SELL SELL SELL Tesla stock because Tesla has never made a profit, has a MOUNTAIN of debt and is the most over-priced stock in History.
He'll continue raising prices too while continually engineering downward Tesla batteries.
Sh1mon M4sada
I don't think it's a done deal! Once bots are off the platform, editorial (political) power will be diminished, so it will be a double edged sword. Don't forget Twitter's worth is measured in its narrative sway, ie editorial power (regardless of political leanings).
IMHO, Musk is not as smart as people say, he's just lucky to have had a 1.5 decades headstart, first mover advantage on autos and space. Unheard of in business, but luck nevertheless. GM could have been in the same position but as luck would have it, they blew their chance of being first mover.
Cards fan
Ah, so what happens when someone posts child porn or a violent of something like a homicide or assault?
Companies can and absolutely should monitor and censor content. They are liable for the content on their site, and frankly, I find it rather bizarre how people complain about what a company chooses to censor; Like what, if you own a home, do I have the right to walk in and do whatever I want? Of course not, and it's not difference for Twitter. Violate the rules and get banned.
master
This is good news. The army of woke gatekeepers have stunted by follower count at around 350 for the past few months.
I know with certainty they are throttling down my followers probably in the dozens.
FizzBit
You call the police or FBI. Easy peasy
So weird so many, JT editors included, care so much about Musk or Twitter while so much evil is done by sex and children traffickers.
master
are the two issues mutually exclusive?
Cards fan
Posting a video of someone being assaulted isn't a crime, is it? What do you expect the police do?
Companies can and should enforce content posted on their site, just like we do in our own homes.
What is it about not being allowed to use racist/sexist slurs that bothers the right so much?