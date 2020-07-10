Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Amazon has told employees to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing security risks from the China-owned app, according to reports and posts by Twitter users who said they were Amazon employees. The notice said employees must delete the app by Friday to keep access to Amazon email. Workers would still be allowed to use TikTok from an Amazon laptop browser. (AP Photo/File)
tech

Amazon says email to employees banning TikTok was a mistake

0 Comments
By TALI ARBEL
SEATTLE

Amazon said it mistakendly send an email to employees Friday telling them to delete the popular video app TikTok from their phones.

“This morning’s email to some of our employees was sent in error. There is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok," Amazon said in an emailed statement just before 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Amazon had told employees to delete the popular video app TikTok from phones on which they use Amazon email, citing "security risks" from the China-owned app.

“The TikTok app is no longer permitted on mobile devices that access Amazon email,” the notice read, which was sent Friday around midday Eastern time, according to an employee who is not authorized to speak publicly. To retain mobile access to Amazon email, employees must delete the TikTok app by the end of the day.

Amazon is the second-largest U.S. private employer after Walmart, with with more than 840,000 employees worldwide. Amazon did not reply to requests for comment.

In an emailed statement, TikTok said that Amazon did not notify it before sending the email. “We still do not understand their concerns,” it continued, adding that the company would welcome a dialogue to address Amazon's issues.

Chinese internet giant ByteDance owns TikTok, which is designed for users outside of China, as well as a Chinese version called Douyin. Like YouTube, TikTok relies on its users for the videos that populate its app. It has a reputation for fun, goofy videos and is popular with young people, including millions of American users. But it has racked up concerns ranging from censorship of videos, including those critical of the Chinese government, the threat of sharing user data with Chinese officials to violating kids’ privacy.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Protecting Refugees In The Covid-19 Pandemic Era

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Kinbato, A Japanese Paloma Cocktail

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

WeBase: The Hostel Retreat That’s Making Us All Want to Holiday in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: June 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Where to Find Mixed Gender Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel