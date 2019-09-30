Revised law aimed at mobile phone fee cut in Japan comes into effect

A revised telecommunications business law banning mobile phone carriers from placing high fees on data usage in exchange for subsidizing device purchases came into effect Tuesday as the government hopes the change will lower communications charges.

The revision comes as NTT Docomo Inc, SoftBank Corp and KDDI Corp, which together dominate the mobile phone industry, have recently been targeted by the government over what are deemed relatively high mobile phone charges compared with other countries.

As the revised law requires the companies to charge separately for data and devices, it is expected to become easier for users to compare services, leading to increased competition and lower prices, government officials said.

The three major carriers have announced plans to comply with the new rules, which will also require them to cut cancellation fees for users who quit in the middle of a two-year contract by 90 percent to 1,000 yen or less from the current 9,500 yen.

But SoftBank and KDDI have already been warned by the government over their new plans that allow a 50 percent discount in purchasing a handset for setting a condition that customers not switch carriers for 100 days under the so-called SIM lock.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications has judged that the restriction would effectively enclose subscribers and have obliged the carriers to unlock the handsets immediately.

The carriers will also only be able to offer discounts of up to 170 yen on monthly communication fees for users who purchase mobile phones under a two-year contract.

Before, many mobile phone users were reluctant to change companies frequently because of the financial burden in canceling the two-year contract introduced by the three major carriers under their strategy to retain users.

The nation's households spent an average of 100,250 yen on mobile fees in 2017, about 3 percent of their overall expenditures, according to the communications ministry.

From a global perspective, Japan's mobile fees are relatively high. It costs about 7,000 yen a month to use 20 gigabytes in Tokyo, the most among comparable cities including New York, London and Seoul, the ministry's latest statistics show.

The issue came into the spotlight in August last year when the government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, made a rare remark on individual companies, saying the three major carriers could reduce their fees by around 40 percent.

