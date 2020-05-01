Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike inspects Pepper, a humanoid robot, and the cleaning robot Whiz, both manufactured by SoftBank Corp, during a press preview at a hotel that has been designated to accommodate asymptomatic people and those with light symptoms of the coronavirus, in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
tech

Robots on hand to greet coronavirus patients in hotels

TOKYO

Coronavirus patients with light symptoms arriving to stay at several Tokyo hotels are likely to get a lift from a pleasant surprise - a robot greeter in the lobby.

Japan is now using hotels to house patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus but whose symptoms are too light to need hospitalization, and several in the capital of Tokyo just opened on Friday feature robots to help lighten the burden on nurses.

In one, a big-eyed robot named Pepper - appropriately wearing a protective mask - stood waiting to welcome visitors.

"Please, wear a mask inside," it said in a perky voice. "I hope you recover as quickly as possible."

Other messages include "I pray the spread of the disease is contained as soon as possible," "Let's join our hearts and get through this together" and "I am cheering for you! Please get lots of rest while you are here and recover!"

Pepper is not the only robot at work in the hotel in the Ryogoku area of Tokyo. A cleaning robot, Whiz, with the latest in artificial intelligence has been deployed to clean several parts of the hotel, including riskier "red zone" areas where staff access is limited.

In an effort to reduce the burden on the medical system, Japan has secured more than 10,000 hotel rooms around the nation to put up patients with lighter symptoms, according to the Health Ministry.

The Ryogoku hotel, where patients started checking in on Friday, can accommodate about 300 people. Two nurses will be on hand around the clock, while a doctor will also be present during the day.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

