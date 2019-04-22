Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Samsung's new Galaxy Fold phones are priced at $1,980 Photo: AFP/File
tech

Samsung delays launch of folding Galaxy smartphone

0 Comments
By Glenn CHAPMAN
SAN FRANCISCO

Samsung on Monday said it is delaying the launch of its folding smartphone after trouble with handsets sent to reviewers. Some reviewers who got their hands on the Galaxy Fold early reported problems with screens breaking.

Samsung said it decided to put off this week's planned release of the Fold after some reviews "showed us how the device needs further improvements."

The South Korean consumer electronics giant planned to announce a new release date for the Galaxy Fold in the coming weeks.

Initial analysis of reported problems with Galaxy Fold screens showed they could be "associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge," Samsung said.

There was also an instance where unspecified "substances" were found inside a Galaxy Fold smartphone with a troubled display, according to the company.

"We will take measures to strengthen the display protection," Samsung said.

"We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer."

A handful of U.S.-based reporters were given the flagship Galaxy Fold phones, priced at $1,980, ahead of the model's official release, and they reported screen issues within days of using the devices.

"The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in," Bloomberg's Mark Gunman tweeted.

And Dieter Bohn of The Verge said: "Something happened to my Galaxy Fold screen and caused a bulge... It's broken."

Samsung spent nearly eight years developing the Galaxy Fold, which is part of the leading smartphone maker's strategy to propel growth with groundbreaking gadgets.

The firm had earlier suggested some reviewers encountered screen failures because a protective layer intended to remain in place on the display was accidentally removed by reviewers.

Samsung is the world's biggest smartphone maker, and earlier this month launched the 5G version of its top-end Galaxy S10 device.

But despite the recent announcements about its new high-end devices, Samsung has warned of a more than 60 percent plunge in first-quarter operating profit in the face of weakening markets.

The firm is also no stranger to device issues.

Its reputation suffered a major blow after a damaging worldwide recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices over exploding batteries in 2016, which cost the firm billions of dollars and shattered its global brand image.

Samsung originally planned to release the Galaxy Fold as scheduled on April 26.

While Samsung's device was not the first folding handset, the smartphone giant was expected to help spark demand and potentially revive a sector that has been struggling for new innovations.

Other folding devices have been introduced by startup Royole and by Chinese-based Huawei.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

LGBT

5 Things You Should Know About Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2019

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Ultimate Guide to the Most Popular Japan Art Festival: Setouchi Triennale

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Noisy But Entertaining Local Elections Are Finally Over

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Watch To Understand The Fashion Trends That Defined The Heisei Era

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “He Wants To Take A Two Year Break … And Then Marry Me”

Savvy Tokyo