Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The smartphone user claimed his Galaxy S10 5G phone had burnt 'without reasons' Photo: LEE/AFP
tech

Samsung denies new Galaxy phone burnt from malfunctioning

0 Comments
By Kang Jin-kyu
SEOUL

Samsung on Tuesday stood by its new Galaxy S10 5G model after a South Korean smartphone owner posted pictures online of a charred handset claiming it had mysteriously "burnt".

The tech giant, which three years ago was forced into an expensive and embarassing global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices over exploding batteries, told AFP an "external impact" had caused the damage, rather than an internal glitch.

But the smartphone user, who asked to be identified by his surname Lee, claimed his Galaxy S10 5G phone had burnt "without reasons".

"My phone was on the table when it started smelling burnt and smoke soon engulfed the phone," Lee told AFP, adding: "I had to drop it to the ground when I touched it because it was so hot."

He said he hadn't done anything to the phone, which was left beyond repair since "everything inside was burnt".

Samsung refused to reimburse for the $1,200 phone, Lee added.

The electronics giant has touted its new Galaxy phones as the world's first available smartphones with built-in 5G communications.

The model was released on April 5 as South Korea aims to take the lead in new technologies that experts say will transform the way of lives for millions of people.

The claim came after the South Korean firm posted a 56.9 percent drop in net profits year-on-year Tuesday amid a weakening chip market and rising competition.

Samsung last week delayed the release of its $2,000 foldable phone -- Galaxy Fold -- over screen problems, saying it "needs further improvements".

The 2016 recall cost Samsung Electronics -- the world's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker -- billions of dollars and shattered its global image.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Food & Drink

Kinseiken Daigahara Confectionary Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Emoji Nation: Peculiar Emoticons You’ll Find in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Lifestyle

Best Places To See Wisteria In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo