Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 has received favourable reviews and the electronics giant is due to launch a new line up of its flagship devices later this month Photo: AFP/File
tech

Samsung Electronics posts record Q3 operating profit

0 Comments
SEOUL

Samsung Electronics flagged Friday a third-quarter operating profit of 17.5 trillion won ($15.4 billion), a record for any-three month period, led by solid demand for its memory chips used in mobile devices.

Sales for July to September are expected to reach 65 trillion won, the world's largest maker of smartphones and memory chips said in a regulatory filing.

The earnings forecast from the South Korean electronics giant beat market consensus of about 17.1 trillion won according to market researcher FnGuide, with analysts expecting a jump in profits on a strong performance by the company's semiconductor unit.

The third-quarter operating profit was up 20.4 percent from a year ago while sales jumped by 4.7 percent.

Samsung Electronics has seen profits soar in recent years largely thanks to solid demand for memory chips for mobile devices which has helped offset weakening profits from its own mobile production.

The mobile unit suffered a heavy blow after a damaging worldwide recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices over exploding batteries two years ago, which cost the firm billions of dollars.

Samsung is also facing mounting competition from Apple and Chinese rivals and is looking for ways to boost momentum in a sluggish smartphone market.

But the firm unveiled its latest Galaxy Note 9 model in August which has received favorable reviews and is due to launch a new line up of its flagship Galaxy devices later this month.

Samsung withholds net profit and sector-by-sector business performance until it releases its final earnings report, which is expected later this month.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Oct 4th (Thurs), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Families

Undokai: Behind The Scenes Of A Japanese Primary School Sport Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

English Teacher Assessments: A Guide to Getting Your Contract Renewed

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo National Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Travel

This Bud’s for You: Tap into Japan’s Craft Beer Scene

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Cities

Matsushiro

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Takasago Lantern Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Truly Scary Japanese Horror Anime to Set the Mood for Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon