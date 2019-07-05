Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, visitors enter Samsung Electronics' booth during an industrial fair in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung Electronics Co. on Friday, July 5, 2019, says its operating profit for the last quarter likely fell more than 56% from a year earlier amid a weak market for memory chips. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
tech

Samsung predicts 56% drop in 2Q profit on weak chip market

0 Comments
SEOUL, South Korea

Samsung Electronics Co said Friday its operating profit for the last quarter likely fell more than 56% from a year earlier amid a weak market for memory chips.

The South Korean tech giant estimated an operating profit of 6.5 trillion won ($5.5 billion) for the April-June quarter, which would represent a 56.3% drop from the same period last year.

The company said its revenue likely fell 4% to 56 trillion won ($48 billion), but did not provide a detailed account of its performance by business division. It will release a finalized earnings report later this month.

Analysts say falling prices of DRAM and NAND memory chips are eating into the earnings of the company, which saw its operating profit during the first quarter drop more than 60% from last year. U.S. sanctions on Chinese technology giant Huawei may have also contributed to Samsung's profit woes by reducing its chip shipments and pushing down chip prices farther.

Samsung, which is the world's biggest maker of semiconductors and smartphones and a major producer of display screens, is also bracing for the impact of tightened Japanese controls on exports of high-tech materials used in semiconductors and displays.

The Seoul government sees the Japanese measures, which went into effect on Thursday, as retaliation against South Korean court rulings that called for Japanese companies to compensate aging South Korean plaintiffs for forced labor during World War II. Seoul plans to file a complaint with the World Trade Organization.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Kokusaba: More Than Just International Tutoring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Ibaraki Is Now the First Prefecture in Japan to Recognize Same-sex Partnerships

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 27, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Theme Parks

Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

Saltybe Sea Salt Making Workshop

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table