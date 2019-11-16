Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Samsung's spokesperson in Seoul said the company will soon roll out a fix for its top-end S10 smartphone Photo: AFP/File
tech

Samsung to deploy software patch after Galaxy S10 fingerprint flaw found

1 Comment
By Jung Yeon-je
SEOUL

A flaw with Samsung's top-end Galaxy S10 fingerprint system that allows the smartphone to be opened by a third party will soon be fixed, the tech giant said Thursday.

A user in the UK told the Sun newspaper earlier this week her Samsung device could be unlocked by someone else simply by putting on a screen protector and applying an unregistered fingerprint.

"This means that if anyone got hold of my phone they can access it and within moments could be into the financial apps and be transferring funds," she was quoted as saying by the British paper.

Samsung's spokesperson in Seoul said the company will soon roll out a fix, but did not say what caused the recognition problem.

"We are investigating this issue and will be deploying a software patch soon," she told AFP.

The world's biggest smartphone maker has touted the phone's in-display fingerprint sensor as "revolutionary".

"When you place your thumb on the screen, it sends ultrasonic pulses to detect the 3D ridges and valleys of your unique fingerprint to quickly and accurately recognize you," the firm has said about the specific technology.

Kakaobank, South Korea's internet-only bank, has told its customers to use passwords and pattern locks when using its mobile banking services until the problem is fixed.

Samsung is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in the world's 11th-largest economy, and crucial to South Korea's economic health.

But it has a history of humiliating setbacks with major products, most notably a worldwide recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices in 2016 over exploding batteries, which hammered its reputation.

Its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, was launched last month months after faulty screens forced an embarrassing delay of its release.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Luckily that issue wasn't found on my Note 10+.

While it offers the same face unlock as Apple products, using your fingerprint with the scanner behind the screen is so much better. Never liked how quickly and easily the Apple face ID unlocked my phone.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Sanatorium Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Netflix’s The Naked Director: A Dodgy Dive into Japanese Porn and “Real” Sex

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

CBD Oil: A Guide To The Hemp Extract That’s Taking Over The Wellness World

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Scary Japanese Foods and Why You Should Try Them

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 42, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Fashion

Forever 21 Is Closing Its Doors In Japan—For Good

Savvy Tokyo

8 Halloween Treats You Can Get at the Convenience Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon